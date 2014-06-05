Font of the day: Sprite

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Sprite by Georgi and Jelio Dimitrov

This cool, free graffiti font was created by designers Georgi and Jelio Dimitrov for the Bulgarian national holiday that celebrates the alphabet, held on the 24 May.

Dimitrov comments on Behance: "Our challenge was to keep the graffiti style and still have legible letters. We strived for a functional font that would not only be useful for the graffiti community, but also for a wider audience. This way, apart from promoting graffiti we also help build a pool of more and diverse cyrillic typefaces."

Sprite is available to download for free over on Behance.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com