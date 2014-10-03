Font of the day: Spruce

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Spruce by Tommy Larson

Today's font of choice, Spruce, was created by graphic designer Tommy Larson. "This typeface is inspired by the Norwegian forests," he comments on Behance. "The goal was to create a sophisticated typeface, which can be used for headers."

Spruce includes over 120 different glyphs, and is available here for just £5 for a commercial and personal license until 31 October 2014.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com