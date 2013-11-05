Font of the day: Wabeco

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Wabeco by Paul Reis

A personal project from graphic designer Paul Reis, Wabeco was initiated from the study of art deco elements, forms, shapes, and colour. "It was softened with rounded edges and unique transformations were given to a number of the characters," Reis comments.

"In addition to its art deco style, Wabeco would display well in vintage, industrial, as well as fashion applications. The font is unique and eye-catching when used as a large headline, but also displays well as lowercase in traditional copy."

You can download Wabeco for free over on Behance.

