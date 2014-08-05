Font of the day: Wallington

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Wallington by Sandi Dez

Today's font of choice is Wallington, created earlier this year by graphic designer Sandi Dez. The decorative, vintage-style serif font was inspired by old English cultures.

An elegant design, Wallington is available to purchase via font foundry Zeune Ink.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com