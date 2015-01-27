Topics

Font of the day: Yonder

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Yonder by Jeremy Vessey.

Yonder font

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Yonder by Jeremy Vessey

Yonder is a new, hand-drawn typeface, designed by Jeremy Vessey. "I created this font in response to the huge demand I see for typefaces of this style," he comments. "It couples very well with script fonts and gives each piece a sense of character. Look no further for a playful typeface that will give your design the overall aesthetic that is so popular today."

You can purchase Yonder over on Creative Market.

