Font of the day: Yonder

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Yonder by Jeremy Vessey

Yonder is a new, hand-drawn typeface, designed by Jeremy Vessey. "I created this font in response to the huge demand I see for typefaces of this style," he comments. "It couples very well with script fonts and gives each piece a sense of character. Look no further for a playful typeface that will give your design the overall aesthetic that is so popular today."

You can purchase Yonder over on Creative Market.

Liked this? Read these!