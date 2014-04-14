Font of the day: Zona Pro

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Zona Pro by Kostas Bartsokas

Zona Pro is a geometric sans-serif type family, designed by Kostas Bartsokas. Available from Ten Dollar Fonts, the typeface "draws inspiration from 1920's geometric style faces, having clean and highly readable shapes, and mixes it up in the heavier weights with a slight variance in the stroke widths, lending it a grotesque-ish unique and distinctive look".

Zona Pro bold and thin weights is available to download free from Ten Dollar Fonts in exchange for a tweet.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com