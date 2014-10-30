Greatest fonts countdown: 66 - Stag

FontShop AG, the renowned type foundry, conducted a survey based on historical relevance, sales at FontShop.com, and aesthetic quality. With a few additions from the experts at Creative Bloq and Computer Arts magazine, the best fonts ever were selected for the new book, 100 Best Typefaces Ever.

Here we are counting down the 100 greatest fonts, but you can read interviews with some of the typefaces' creators, a brief history of type, the anatomy of a font, and much, much more in the book – find out how to get your copy in print or digital formats at the foot of this post.

But without further ado, here is the 66th best typeface…

Christian Schwartz et al, 2008-2012

Stag – a typeface by Christian Schwartz and a number of other designers at Commercial Type – started life as a small family of slab serifs commissioned for headlines by the US edition of Esquire magazine. According to the foundry, subsequent years saw the magazine's need for additional variations on the same basic theme, and eventually this small family turned into a sprawling and, somewhat eccentric, collection.

Mixing large x-heights and quirky details and influenced by the continental Egyptians of the early twentieth century, Stag is perfect for situations that need a little more distinction in typographic dress. There's also an incredibly useful stencil style.

Stag was originally designed by Commercial Type for use in headers in US Esquire magazine. Image copyright © Hearst Communications, Inc

The 100 Best Typefaces Ever

This is an extract from The 100 Best Typefaces Ever, the definitive guide to the greatest fonts ever created, in association with FontShop AG. Over 180 premium pages, the book dissects the world's greatest typefaces, bringing you some insightful background on each and interviews with their creators.

You can pick up the book at all good newsagents today or order it online. Or you can download a digital edition directly to your iPad from the Computer Arts app on iTunes.