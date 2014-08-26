Greatest fonts countdown: 85 - ARS Maquette

FontShop AG, the renowned type foundry, conducted a survey based on historical relevance, sales at FontShop.com, and aesthetic quality. With a few additions from the experts at Creative Bloq and Computer Arts magazine, the best fonts ever were selected for the new book, 100 Best Typefaces Ever.

Angus R Shamal, 1999/2010

ARS Maquette was designed in 1999 and released in 2001. It immediately became popular amongst the design community – something the designer Angus R Shamal puts down to "its clean and stylish simplicity". ARS Maquette is a sans-serif typeface that shares similarities to Akzidenz-Grotesk, "by having less stroke contrast with counters that are more open and a design with a relatively plain appearance".

In 2010, Shamal revisited the design of the typeface, "rehashing those 11 year old drawings and notes to help reevaluate the design and its principals," he says. The final result of his re-design was a Pro version of the typeface with OpenType features, italics, and wider language support.

Some of the optical refinements made on the Pro version (2010), compared to the older version designed in 1999. Images courtesy of ARS Type (www.arstype.com)

The 2010 version of ARS Maquette brought a new Display style to the typeface. Note the spacing comparison here between the Text version (above) and the Display version (bottom)

