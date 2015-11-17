Little Black Font Book 2 becomes Amazon's best-selling design book

Within 24 hours of launching the Little Black Font Book 2, HypeForType's slick type specimen book has taken number one slot in Amazon's Typography in Graphic Arts section.

This volume is a "revised and improved" version of 2012's Little Black Font Book 1. Packed with vibrant layouts that bring each showcased font to life, the pocket-sized source of inspiration can be shown to clients – to help convince them of your design – or referenced yourself when creative block strikes.

Featuring even more fresh fonts than Volume 1, the Little Black Font Book 2 is a bargain at £2.99. For more info head over to the HypeForType website.

Spread from the Little Black Font Book 2

Printed in DL format at 44 pages long, the volume is slim and portable

The Little Black Font Book 2 is packed with typographic ideas

Liked this? Read these...