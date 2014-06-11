3D World files for issue 182

To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 182, simply click the link below each article and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC.
Showcase
Download extra art, process images and step-by-step images for some of this issue's showcase artwork.
Download Showcase files here (8MB)
Artist Q&A
Download the support files, step images and video you need to help follow our artists' anwers to your questions.
Download Artist Q&A files here (115.6MB)
Click for video (69MB)
Community: Autodesk's Creation Suite tested
Download video tutorials for Autodesk's new features and tools of Maya 2015, 3ds Max 2015 and Mudbox 2015.
Download Autodesk suite test files here (92.8MB)
Click for video (907.5MB)
In Focus: Ink Riders
Download extra art and step-by-step images for this issue's personal project, Ink Riders.
Download Ink Riders files here (6.3MB)
Feature: Breathing life into the past
Download extra art and images for our lead dinosaur CG feature here (38.6MB)
Feature: Scaling new heights
Download extra art and process images from Animal Logic, the team behind Walking With Dinosaurs 3D.
Download Scaling new heights feature files here (1.7MB)
Tutorial: Create a realistic dinosaur model
Download extra images, step-by-step files and tutorial video to Jonathan Reilly's extended modelling workshop.
Download dinosaur model tutorial files here (541.9MB)
Click for video (323.7MB)
Tutorial: Model and render a surrealist scene
Follow some of Enrico Cerica's tips using these extra step images and process artwork.
Download surrealist scene files here (6.7MB)
Tutorial: Model a creature from imagination
Download the concept art behind Aybars Turan's ZBrush model as well as extra step-by-step images.
Download imaginary creature files here (292.5MB)
Tutorial: Painting realistic creature skin textures
Download Daren Horley's extra art and process images for his tutorial on painting skin textures in Mari.
Download skin texture tutorial here (21.1MB)
Tutorial: Anatomy part 3 - Sculpting the muscles
Download the video and step-by-step files to follow Dan Crossland's anatomy modelling workshop.
Download anatomy tutorial files here (94.7MB)
Click for video (192.7MB)
Develop: Production diary part 1 - Start modelling
Download the step-by-step images for Miguel Ortega's modelling process for his self-funded movie, The Ningyo.
Download start modelling files here (14.4MB)
Develop: Digital dinosaur evolution
Download the extra art, files and images for our look at the evolution of dinosaur CG in feature films.
Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.