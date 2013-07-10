Adobe launches 'Anywhere for Video' service

Adobe has launched Adobe Anywhere for video, its cloud-based video production service we first told you about back in April.

The new service aims to end what Adobe calls "the biggest headaches in video production - massive file transfers, duplicate media, and proxy files" by enabling teams to log, edit, share and finish video productions via the cloud quickly and efficiently.

Adobe Anywhere isn't an app, but a series of collaboration tools that are built into the interfaces of Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe Prelude, so you'll need membership of the Creative Cloud to use it. Support for Adobe After Effects CC is expected later in 2013.

How it works

The software is installed on a cluster of servers and is powered by two core components: the Adobe Anywhere Collaboration Hub and the Adobe Mercury Streaming Engine.

The Adobe Collaboration Hub contains all the project information and metadata, manages user access, and allows multiple team members to access and work on the same project files simultaneously.

The Adobe Mercury Streaming Engine provides real-time, dynamic viewing streams with GPU-accelerated effects of Premiere Pro and Prelude sequences. The engine promises to eliminate hours of time spent transferring or duplicating large files and provides remote team members instant access to media files from anywhere.

Joint working

“Video production has always been challenging because it’s difficult for multiple editors to work on the same project and pass huge files back and forth across the internet,” said Jim Guerard, vice president of Enterprise Solutions at Adobe.

"With Adobe Anywhere, these hassles are gone. Team members can work together with centralised media and assets, making it possible for remote users to work jointly on a project from virtually anywhere."

Liked this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Useful and inspiring flyer templates

The best 3D movies of 2013

Will you be using Adobe Anywhere for Video? Let us know in the comments below!