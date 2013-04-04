Adobe launches collaboration platform for video pros

Adobe Anywhere for video aims to make your life easier

Adobe have been keen to attract the attention of web designers this week, announcing updates to Flash Pro, Edge Reflow and Dreamweaver. But video professionals haven't been forgotten, with the big news being the launch of Adobe Anywhere.

It's a collaborative workflow platform that empowers teams using Adobe professional video tools to work together wherever they are, enabling the access and management of centralised media and assets across virtually any network. It doesn't require heavy file transfers or rely on proxy files, enabling you to work directly with high-quality media. Basically, it's going to make your life as a video producer a whole lot easier.

Note that there is no Adobe Anywhere app as such - its collaboration tools will be built into the interfaces of Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe After Effects and Adobe Prelude. You'll need membership of the Creative Cloud to take advantage of the new platform.

Key components

One of the key components of Adobe Anywhere is the Adobe Mercury Streaming Engine, in which you'll be able to eliminate hours of time spent transferring or duplicating large files and give team members instant access to files from anywhere.

There's also the Adobe Anywhere Collaboration Hub, which removes the boundaries between project files and allows multiple people to use different applications to access work on the same project files at the same time.

A changing industry

"The video industry is going through dramatic changes," says vice president of Adobe Enterprise Solutions Jim Guerard, "and broadcasters and other large-scale content production organisations are seeking simpler ways to increase production and collaboration across distributed teams, and they can’t afford to learn new tools.

"Adobe Anywhere allows these companies to build teams based on talent, not location, meet the high demands of a rapidly evolving industry, and reduce overall costs."

Like this? Read these!

The best free web fonts for designers

Useful and inspiring flyer templates

The best 3D movies of 2013

Do you like the sound of Adobe Anywhere? Let us know in the comments box below!