Adobe previews new responsive web design tool

Back in February, web designers were intrigued as Adobe released the first preview for its new responsive web design tool - Edge Reflow. Today things are hotting up further, with a second preview available to download via Adobe's software subscription service Creative Cloud.

This video above shows senior product manager Jacob Surbers showcase the all-new features. These add extra styling and layout capabilities, including:

The ability to leverage absolute and fixed positioning, as well as their z-index. (For example, if you have a navigation bar at the top of your design that you want users to see regardless how far they scroll down, this can be achieved using fixed positioning.)

Inline text styling. When you select and style text in a text block, Reflow will use <span> tags and show the CSS for all of the font, colour etc changes you make.

Enhancements to the colour picker. You can now control the luminosity of the color, providing you with a fine-grained level of control to help you determine your design palette.

The ability to name your elements to helps to keep your projects organized.

An overhaul of margin visualization to provide a cleaner UI.

Based on initial feedback to the first preview, Adobe say they've also made Edge Reflow more user-friendly. It's a good example of how the software company is using an open development model to create the next generation of innovative tools to support today's new workflows.

Are you excited about Adobe's latest responsive web design tool? Let us know in the comments box below!