Adobe makes 150 video updates to Creative Cloud

Speed Grade CC now offers Direct Link integration with Premiere Pro

Adobe has announced more than 150 updates to Creative Cloud's video tools and Adobe Anywhere for Video, which are available immediately to subscribers of the cloud-based service.



There are new capabilities in Adobe Premiere Pro CC, Adobe After Effects CC, Adobe SpeedGrade CC, Adobe Prelude CC, Adobe Media Encoder CC and Adobe Story CC Plus. Highlights include:

A new Direct Link Color Pipeline between Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Adobe SpeedGrade CC

Expanded native support for 4K and higher resolutions, high frame rates and RAW formats

Mask Tracker in Adobe After Effects CC, enabling you to create masks and apply effects that track automatically frame-by-frame throughout a composition

A more streamlined editing environment, providing editors with new definable metadata capabilities including a new monitor overlay and enhanced multi-cam support

The Adobe Prelude CC Live Logger iPad app, which lets you log notes, events, and other data on your iPad while shooting

Advanced colour grading with the new SpeedLooks tool in Adobe SpeedGrade CC offers dedicated camera patches

Adobe Anywhere Support for Adobe After Effects CC

A new Adobe Anywhere iPad App, which lets you view productions and play back sequences on the Adobe Anywhere server from the field or a remote location

Better media management enables users to find and load video assets with the new Media Browser in After Effects, improved workflows when linking back to source content with Link and Locate in Adobe Premiere Pro and automated image processing for customized media output with Adobe Media Encoder

Bill Roberts, Adobe's director of video product management said: "The new features and services give our customers the streamlined workflow they have been asking for."

Liked this? Read these!

What do you think of the Creative Cloud? Share your views below!