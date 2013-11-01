A tourist's guide to The Hunger Games

A photo posted by on

Promoting the benefits of stock video in an engaging way can be a challenge, but Shutterstock have pulled off a masterstroke here. They've jumped on the popularity of the Hunger Games, and created this tongue-in-cheek series of videos for a travel company operating in the fictional world of the novels and movies.

Using only stock footage, each brief clip introduces the delights of the 12 districts of Panem, from the luxury of District 1 through to the dirt-filled misery of District 12. If you've not read the books this won't mean a lot to you, but believe us when we say they've done a brilliant job at evoking the harsh divisiveness of the Hunger Games world while neatly parodying the anodyne nature of travel advertising.

Our only gripe: what about the Capitol and... oh, well we won't mention that other thing - spoilers! Anyway, here are the 12 videos. Enjoy, and may the odds always be in your favour.

What do you make of the videos? Let us know in the comments box below!