Celebrate 4th July with this exclusive wallpaper by Justin Maller

As the party gets in full swing for Americans around the world, we're celebrating the Fourth of July with some very special artwork.

In preparation for the holiday, we asked one of our favourite artists, Justin Maller, to create an exclusive Independence Day-themed wallpaper as a special treat for our loyal readers. And he didn't disappoint, creating this stunning bald eagle design in his super-popular facet style.

So, before you don your party hat and have a few too many glasses of champagne, be sure to decorate your iPhone, iPad and desktop with this gorgeous, FREE Independence Day design. Cheers!

Justin Maller

Justin Maller

Justin Maller is a freelance illustrator and art director whose 10-year career has seen him work with some of the world's biggest print advertising clients, including Nike, ESPN, and Ministry of Sound.

Based in Brooklyn, New York, Maller is also founder and creative director of international modern art collective Depthcore.

Alongside his artwork, Maller sends this message: ""Happy Fourth! Way to have an awesome National Animal. Grill with liberty and justice my friends."

To download this beautiful Independence Day-themed wallpaper, simply follow the links below: