Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Uglylogo

Got the Monday blues? Well, how about this free, gorgeous wallpaper to cheer you up? Yes, once again we've teamed up with another lovely designer to bring you this awesome weekly freebie.

All you have to do is visit us every Monday to help yourself to an exclusive image that will liven up your iPhone, iPad and desktop.

Uglylogo

Frode Skaren

Frode Skaren founded Uglylogo - a one-man visual communication studio based in Kvinesdal, Norway - in 2008. The studio offers graphic design and illustration services, with a special love and understanding for printed matter.

Skaren has worked with clients including Businessweek, ENO Music Magazine, Computer Arts and By:Larm. His work has won international as well as national awards and has been featured in various magazines worldwide.

Skaren on his illustration... "I love autumn. It shows the best of our nature, with colours that surprise and impress me every year. Recently, my three-year-old daughter and I were outside collecting the finest colours of leaves we could find. I picked 40-50, whereas she was much more careful about choosing the right ones and finally found one that was perfect.

"I imagined them as characters and found two leaves that would represent them falling from the trees; one happy that he finally could fly through the air, almost as he's having time of his life. The other one, a bit more red (looking like a little devil), was not happy at all with his destiny. I love how the leaves make like open arms, almost like they spread their wings when falling. Wonderful."

To download this brilliant, playful wallpaper, simply follow the links below: