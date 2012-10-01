Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Justin Maller

Monday again, which only means one thing. Yes, it's time for you to grab yourselves this week's FREE awesome wallpaper.

To cure your post-weekend blues, Creative Bloq has teamed up with some lovely designer folk to bring you this awesome weekly freebie. All you need to do is visit us each Monday to help yourself to an exclusive image to brighten up your iPhone, iPad, and desktop.

Justin Maller

Justin Maller

Justin Maller is a freelance illustrator and art director whose 10-year career has seen him work with some of the world's biggest print ads clients, including Nike, ESPN, and Ministry of Sound.

Based in Brooklyn, New York, Maller is also founder and creative director of international modern art collective Depthcore and digital remix media competition Run Your Jewels. Maller created this gorgeous wallpaper 'Pyramids' for Depthcore's 44th Chapter 'Echoes'.

To download these awesome images, simply follow the links below: