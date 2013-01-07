Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Matt Taylor

First day back at work today after the festive period? Got the Monday blues? Then we've just the thing to cheer you up! Yes, once again, we've teamed up with another designer to bring you this week's awesome freebie for your iPhone, iPad and desktop.

Matt Taylor is an artist based in Brighton, UK. Previously working as a senior designer at creative studio ilovedust, Taylor now works entirely on a freelance basis, mainly crafting expansive, Americana-inspired illustrations with a nod to the classic comic book art of the '50s and '60s.

During his creative career, Taylor has worked for many leading brands, including Adidas, Google, and Penguin Books. His work has also been featured in various publications, such as The Wall Street Journal and Computer Arts Collections.

Taylor on his illustration... "I love the mythology of the old west - the frontier spirit, the sense of adventure and taming the wilderness - and this is my tribute to it.

"I love drawing on the visual iconography of American history - it's such a mismatch of different cultures (like America itself), and I don't think I'll ever get tired of drawing cowboys."

To download this gorgeous wallpaper, simply follow the links below: