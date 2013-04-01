Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Tom Redfern

Happy Monday everyone! It's the beginning of a new week and we've got just the thing to get you off to a good start. Once again, we've teamed up with another brilliant designer to bring you this free wallpaper for your iPhone, iPad and desktop.

Tom Redfern is a freelance illustrator and image maker who lives and works in the creative city of Bristol. During his creative career, Redfern has worked for a wide range of clients, including Oxford University Publishing and Red Bull.

He has an obsession with illustrated letter forms and the cultural imagery of his childhood, from where he draws much inspiration. Redfern also likes to inject humour and an almost tactile nature into his imagery and constantly tries to push his work into new and interesting areas.

Redfern on his illustration... "With this image, which was created especially for Creative Bloq, I wanted to give everyone something that would inspire them to focus on the playful nature of the creative process, and if nothing else, make them smile a bit. I really feel that playfulness and creativity go hand in hand and that we can't have one without the other.

"The image was inspired by a walk to the studio one morning, and I have included (with a bit of artistic license!) a lot of what I saw during that walk. I thought it would make a great image for a frustrated Monday morning, when nothing seems to be going your way, and you start to take things a little too seriously."

To download this colourful wallpaper, simply follow the links below: