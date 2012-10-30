Catch up on design conference talks you missed

Catch up on speakers you missed, like Kelli Anderson's talk on "Design, Physics and Apple Pie"

There are two problems with design conferences. Firstly, it's often difficult to find the time, money or energy to get to them in the first place. And secondly, if you do manage it, the great networking opportunities mean you often end up missing most of the talks that attracted you there in the first place.

A new video service offers a way to catch up after the event. The brainchild of web designer and conference organiser Craig Lockwood, BeSquare features a curated list of conference videos.

Original interview content is now being added to the curated conference talks

The popularity of the service has been such that it is now creating its own independent content, starting with an exclusive interview with web standards guru Jeffrey Zeldman.

Besquare offers conference organisers a facility to put content behind a paywall

Lockwood is now encouraging conference organisers to use Besquare as the default location for their conference video content, and has developed a system that allows them to either stream the content for free, or via a simple paywall.

You can find more information about the project here.

Have you seen a great design conference talk online? Let us know about it in the comments!