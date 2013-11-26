A big responsive redesign for Little

Little has provided strategic design thinking and execution to meet external and internal business challenges for Fortune 500 companies, nonprofits and others for over 30 years.

"With a significant portion of web traffic moving towards tablet and mobile, it was imperative that we addressed the browsing experience needs of our users," designer Michael Arney tells us. "I was confident that as long as we were using a responsive framework like Bootstrap and an easy-to-use CMS like WordPress we’d be setting ourselves up for long-term success."

The homepage features the amount of imagery necessary to showcase Little’s portfolio of high-profile clients, but rather than serve the same assets to a mobile device that a desktop browser would receive, the images are optimised for Retina screens – resulting in a manageable page weight. It’s a difficult balancing act between page weight and high-quality imagery, but Little has hit the mark, resulting in a beautiful design.

Words: Jordan Moore

This article originally appeared in net magazine issue 246.

