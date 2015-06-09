Break through the limits of static site generators

The popularity of building web sites with static site generators is on the rise. Their reduced complexity, easier compliance, cheaper hosting, and other benefits are getting people's attention, but they do have limits.

In his talk at Generate London in September, Phil Hawksworth will explore how we can break through some of those limits with the use of a new breed of hosted tools and services. He'll look at practical examples of how a static site generator can help deliver a modern web development workflow, support a living styleguide, and also pack the kind of dynamic punch that you'd only think possible from bigger application stacks.

Phil Hawksworth is technology director at R/GA in London, working with clients like Google, Nike, Beats by Dre, and Dyson. He's a vocal supporter of things like unobtrusive JavaScript and open web standards.

