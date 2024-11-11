Sure, ChatGPT's new web address was wildly expensive...

...but it's a clever branding move.

ChatGPT logo on a phone in front of a screen showing zeros and ones
(Image credit: SEBASTIEN BOZON via Getty Images)

It can happen to anyone. You design a website with one of the best web builders and think you're ready to go only to realise that you need to pay a pretty price for a domain name. But few internet domain names cost as much as what OpenAI, the company behind the AI chatbot ChatGPT and the AI image generator DALL-E,  just paid for chat.com.

The company is reported to have paid over $15 million in shares for the domain, which now redirects to, yep, ChatGPT.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

