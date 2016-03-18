This comic strip about the life of a programmer is spot on

The life of a programmer isn't all unicorn startups and Google moonshots

Working as a programmer and website builder is a challenge full of its own unique flaws. Clients that don't always appreciate how hard you've worked on user testing. You're faced with practically impossible deadlines. And you're probably working with less than perfect existing code. If only someone out there understood your pain...

Thankfully Jorge Cham knows where you're coming from, and in his witty comic series Piled Higher and Deeper (or PhD, for short) he spells out the chores of being a programmer in a launguage everyone can understand.

Delivered with comical coding language, this strip highlights the pitfalls of being a programmer with only a pinch of hyperbole – though I'm sure we'd all appreciate a coffee hat that pipes the good stuff straight into our mouths.

