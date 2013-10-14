Topics

Create a puzzle game with free HTML5 tool

Experiment with and create your own tile-based puzzle games using this open source HTML5 game engine created by Stephen Lavelle.

Based in the UK, master of puzzles Stephen Lavelle, aka Increpare, spends much of his time developing experimental, conceptual, and abstract games. And with his newly released free tool, now you can too.

Puzzle Script is an open source, rule-based HTML5 game engine that's designed to be an easy-to-use engine so users with even the most basic knowledge of scripting can create a tile-based puzzle game.

If you're new to the concept, be sure to read 'First Steps' page, which will help you get started.

Once you've mastered the basics, head over to the browser-based script editor to start creating your games, in which Lavelle has, helpfully, included a player so users can test their creation as it's developed.

