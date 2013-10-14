Create a puzzle game with free HTML5 tool

Based in the UK, master of puzzles Stephen Lavelle, aka Increpare, spends much of his time developing experimental, conceptual, and abstract games. And with his newly released free tool, now you can too.

Puzzle Script is an open source, rule-based HTML5 game engine that's designed to be an easy-to-use engine so users with even the most basic knowledge of scripting can create a tile-based puzzle game.

If you're new to the concept, be sure to read 'First Steps' page, which will help you get started.

The 'First steps' page will help you get started

Once you've mastered the basics, head over to the browser-based script editor to start creating your games, in which Lavelle has, helpfully, included a player so users can test their creation as it's developed.

Once you've mastered the basics, head over to the browser-based script editor to start creating your games

Liked this? Read these!

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

How to build an app: try these great tutorials

The best 3D movies of 2013

Have you seen any cool web-based projects recently? Let us know in the comments...