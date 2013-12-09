Creative Bloq Advent Giveaway: Dec 09

It's a brand new week and we're kicking if off with another special giveaway in our brilliant advent calendar. If you missed any of the offers so far, never fear, you can still get your hands on many of them, simply follow the links below.

Now, it's day nine and have we got a giveaway for you. Click the button below to find out what's on offer today...

40% off all themes at WooThemes

For the next 24 hours, Creative Bloq readers can benefit from a 40% discount off all themes at leading WordPress theme provider WooThemes. The company's huge portfolio covers most niches, all powered by its versatile WooFramework you get a beautiful site with incredible flexibility. The perfect building block for designers and developers.

All you have to do is shop to your heart's desire and then enter promotional code woobloq at the checkout to get the discount. So, what are you waiting for? Head on over to WooThemes now!

Updated Dec 10: This offer has now expired.

