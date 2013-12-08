Creative Bloq Advent Giveaway: Dec 08

In our advent calendar so far we've had freebies galore in the form of fonts, training, and a beautiful 2014 calendar template. And the excitement doesn't stop there as it's a brand new day, which only means another brilliant giveaway.

Click the button below to find out what's behind door number eight...

20% off everything at Insert Coin

Looking for the perfect gift for a gamer? Then check out the stylish designer clothes and accessories for gamers at Insert Coin. All products are inspired by the people, businesses and places of the gaming world and, for the next 48 hours only, you can get 20% off everything in store.

All you need to do is fill up your basket and then enter promotional code ADVENT20 at the checkout to claim your discount. We don't know about you, but we're particularly loving these Pac-Man pants...

Update Dec 10: This offer has now expired.

Make sure you check back tomorrow to find out what's behind door number nine!