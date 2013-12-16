Creative Bloq Advent Giveaway: Dec 16

We're kicking off another week with another amazing giveaway in our advent calendar. Simply click the link below to see what's behind door number 16...

FREE 60-day trial at VIRB

VIRB is all about website building without the headaches - and today's advent calendar gift is a free 60-day trial, saving you the standard $10/month fee.

You can create, upload, and import your content with VIRB's easy-to-use admin, and let the selection of beautiful customizable themes take care of the rest. There are no page or storage limits, fussy drag-and-drop editors, or confusing pricing plans - and there's a mobile site built right in at no extra cost so your site will also look great on the move.

To claim your free trial period, use discount code creative60 or head over to the site using this link: http://virb.com/?promo=creative60

