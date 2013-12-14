Creative Bloq Advent Giveaway: Dec 14

It's day 14 of our advent calendar and we've got yet another brilliant giveaway lined up for you. So what are you waiting for? Click the button below to find out what's on offer today...

FREE HDR images from Bob Groothuis

Bob Groothuis is the man behind HDRI photography series Dutch Skies, which have been used in various films, videos and games, including Assassins Creed 3 and Infinity Blade 3.

For the Creative Bloq advent giveaway, Groothuis has generously created a set of exclusive images, which you can download for FREE. The package includes four High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Smart Image-Based Lighting (sIBL) sets, which include 11k HDRs and extra background plates. These images contain more lighting information than a standard photograph and, once wrapped around your scene, allow you too use the lighting captured in the photo to light your objects in a realistic manner.

The sets can be used and imported in a wide variety of 3D applications, including Lightwave, Cinema4D, Modo, 3dsMax, Maya and Blender. For more information, visit the HDRLabs website.

Groothuis has a busy year ahead, with 2014 seeing the release of Dutch Skies, volume five, and the addition of a new product line called Dutch Skies 360° XL - with HDR skies up to the size of 19k.

Download your FREE HDR images here!

