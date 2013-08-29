Art director harnesses CSS to create cool portfolio

Bright’ and ‘crisp’ are good words to describe the personal portfolio site of Bob Galmarini, an award winning art director at {e} house studio.

“Like a lot of other designers, my work has been hidden within the portfolios of the companies I have worked for,” says Galmarini on the goal of his new site. “I needed a simple, easy to update place to host my body of work."

Galmarini started with a template theme but heavily used CSS to make it unique. It’s a good example of how altering fonts, colours and other CSS styles can make a difference.

This article originally featured in .net magazine issue 244.

Liked this? Read these!

How to be an art director

Create a portfolio website using Behance ProSite

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Have you seen any inspirational examples of website design recently? Let us know in the comments!