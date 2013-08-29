Art director harnesses CSS to create cool portfolio

Bright’ and ‘crisp’ are good words to describe the personal portfolio site of Bob Galmarini, an award winning art director at {e} house studio.
“Like a lot of other designers, my work has been hidden within the portfolios of the companies I have worked for,” says Galmarini on the goal of his new site. “I needed a simple, easy to update place to host my body of work."
Galmarini started with a template theme but heavily used CSS to make it unique. It’s a good example of how altering fonts, colours and other CSS styles can make a difference.
This article originally featured in .net magazine issue 244.
