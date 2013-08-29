Topics

Art director harnesses CSS to create cool portfolio

Designer Bob Galmarini puts his CSS skills to good use, creating an original, clean and crisp website to showcase his work.

Bright’ and ‘crisp’ are good words to describe the personal portfolio site of Bob Galmarini, an award winning art director at {e} house studio.

“Like a lot of other designers, my work has been hidden within the portfolios of the companies I have worked for,” says Galmarini on the goal of his new site. “I needed a simple, easy to update place to host my body of work."

Galmarini started with a template theme but heavily used CSS to make it unique. It’s a good example of how altering fonts, colours and other CSS styles can make a difference.

