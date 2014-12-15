Dsquared2 launches responsive modular site

The internationally acclaimed fashion house Dsquared2 has unveiled its new web site. The brand's playful, witty and innovative characteristics were captured and communicated online by the agency Code and Theory.

The agency used an innovative transformative and modular approach in their design. This means the website can change with every new season's arrival.

Blundstone Osterberger, Managing Director of Code and Theory's London office, told Creative Bloq: "We designed Dsquared2's new website to capture the brand's values and vision, immerse new and loyal customers in the Dsquared2 lifestyle, and enable any user an easier way to search, explore and buy on any device."

Embracing reponsive design, the site is optimised for all computer screens, mobile and tablet devices. The site's modern design allows a fluid transition from each fashion season, with a focus on engaging the user via an immersive platform with multiple visual and content modules.

Dean and Dan Caten, designers and founders, Dsquared2, said: "We wanted to connect to our customers through stories and photos, and allow them a close-up experience of the Dsquared2 world. Our new site draws the customer closer to the brand."

Words: Martin Cooper

Like this? Read these!