eBay website gets a major makeover

eBay is a site that has gradually evolved over the years, so much so that it may seem to some people like it has never changed. But today sees a major overhaul that has introduced a new era of eBay - and it's one that pays no small debt to Pinterest.

The company aims to restructure how users discover products, unashamedly aping how people interact with social media platforms. Also, eBay will begin producing editorial content that is tailor-made to individual users based on the kinds of collections they've made and users they follow.

"The world is changing, with the lines between online and offline commerce blurring and the expectations of buyers and sellers rising rapidly," said Devin Wenig, president of eBay Marketplaces. "With eBay’s latest steps, we are bringing together the best of what people need from a shopping experience - speed and convenience - with things people love about shopping, like discovery and inspiration."

