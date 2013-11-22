Foundation 5 out now!

The latest incarnation of Foundation has just been unveiled, and it contains a slew of new features that make it faster and easier to use.
Here are the highlights:
- You can now use the Interchange component to deliver different sections of the page to different devices.
- More support for hardware acceleration, which means smoother animations and transitions.
- A new command line tool.
- A new back-end compiling library, Libsass, which will result in a dramatic speed boost.
- A professional support system, Foundation Business, which will provide consulting, tools and training.
- Brand new documentation, tutorials and a support forum for the Foundation community.
Head over to the Foundation website to find out more.
Words: Tanya Combrinck
Liked this? Read these!
- Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection
- Find some web design inspiration with these examples of CSS3
- Top tools! Choose a website builder