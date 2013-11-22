Foundation 5 out now!

The latest incarnation of Foundation has just been unveiled, and it contains a slew of new features that make it faster and easier to use.

Here are the highlights:

You can now use the Interchange component to deliver different sections of the page to different devices.

More support for hardware acceleration, which means smoother animations and transitions.

A new command line tool.

A new back-end compiling library, Libsass, which will result in a dramatic speed boost.

A professional support system, Foundation Business, which will provide consulting, tools and training.

Brand new documentation, tutorials and a support forum for the Foundation community.

Head over to the Foundation website to find out more.

Words: Tanya Combrinck

