Free ebook on becoming a freelance web designer

The freedom of the freelancer. The thrill of being your own boss. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

For every perk of self-employment there's a drawback, and if you don't have much experience working for yourself, those drawbacks might derail your dream.

The Field Guide to Freelance Web Design by UXPin and Creative Market reveals the tricks to surviving the web design jungle on your own. It's been written by Adam Fairhead, lead designer with over 10 years of experience and founder of Fairhead Creative, with bonus material provided by design and branding expert Laura Busche.

The 51-page e-book offers guidance based on the personal experience of designers, written in a straightforward manner that explains common mistakes and best practices.

When self-employed, your business affairs become your personal affairs. This book covers both, discussing topics like:

An honest look at the pros and cons of freelance web design

How to find clients, collaborate, and sustain profitable relationships

How to balance workload with client needs

How to avoid common freelance web design mistakes

