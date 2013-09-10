Countdown to Generate: 2 days to our first-ever event!

Got your ticket for our first ever event, Generate, yet? If not, you'd best hurry up - the pre-party is this Thursday evening, and the day itself is on Friday! If it's the first you've heard of Generate, or need a quick reminder, then read on...

What is Generate?

Generate is a superlative web design conference held in association with our sister title .net magazine. The event represents the opportunity of a lifetime to meet and mix with the cream of the industry - and all at an affordable price.

Where can I find details?

What's happening at the (two) parties and the conference itself is spelled out in full in this article and on the website.

Who's speaking?

There are 19 amazing speakers at Generate, across two tracks. The full list is here and you can see some of the speakers in action here.

How can I get a discount?

Pssst! You can get a 20% discount on your ticket here. (You didn't hear it from us, right?).