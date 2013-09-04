Topics

8 inspiring interviews with leading web designers

By Web design  

Check out these 8 inspiring interviews with some of the big-name speakers at our Generate event.

01. Gavin Strange on the importance of side projects

JamFactory, aka Aardman senior designer Gavin Strange, tells us about the importance of side projects in staying creative: the weirder, he reckons, the better.

02. Mark Boulton on grids and responsive web design

Mark Boulton chats to Martin Cooper about his design process, his sources of inspiration and solving problems with grids.

03. Léonie Watson on giving a damn about what you're building

Consultant Léonie Watson is on a mission to make the web work properly for everyone. She tells Martin Cooper why accessibility must become an integral part of our processes.

04. Irene Pereyra on innovation and large-scale projects

Irene Pereyra of Fantasy Interactive tells us about how she helped redesign a site that has been described as the most innovative newspaper website ever released.

05. Jonty Sharples offers advice to young people

Albion design director Jonty Sharples on creative process, Lean UX, restless curiosity and good Scotch.

06. Jack Franklin on the new era of JavaScript

Prolific JavaScripter Jack Franklin tells us about his upcoming Generate talk, how he got into coding and why he's excited about Firefox OS.

07. John McFaul on bringing passion to your design work

John McFaul will deliver an inspirational talk at Generate on how he's managed to bring his personal passions into his working life, and here he gives us a sneak-peek of what he's going to say

08. Helen Arney and Steve Mould on making comedy for nerds

Helen Arney, Steve Mould and Matt Parker are comedy trio Festival of the Spoken Nerd. Tanya Combrinck finds out why 'nerd' is no longer a word to be frightened of.

See more Web design articles

Related articles