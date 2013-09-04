8 inspiring interviews with leading web designers

JamFactory, aka Aardman senior designer Gavin Strange, tells us about the importance of side projects in staying creative: the weirder, he reckons, the better.

Mark Boulton chats to Martin Cooper about his design process, his sources of inspiration and solving problems with grids.

Consultant Léonie Watson is on a mission to make the web work properly for everyone. She tells Martin Cooper why accessibility must become an integral part of our processes.

Irene Pereyra of Fantasy Interactive tells us about how she helped redesign a site that has been described as the most innovative newspaper website ever released.

Albion design director Jonty Sharples on creative process, Lean UX, restless curiosity and good Scotch.

Prolific JavaScripter Jack Franklin tells us about his upcoming Generate talk, how he got into coding and why he's excited about Firefox OS.

John McFaul will deliver an inspirational talk at Generate on how he's managed to bring his personal passions into his working life, and here he gives us a sneak-peek of what he's going to say

Helen Arney, Steve Mould and Matt Parker are comedy trio Festival of the Spoken Nerd. Tanya Combrinck finds out why 'nerd' is no longer a word to be frightened of.