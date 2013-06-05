Google's new website building tool for creatives

The search giant wants to make it easier for you to build websites and apps

Google has announced it will soon be releasing Google Web Designer, a new, free HTML5 creative development tool for building rich-media content, websites and web apps.

The way it's been announced - in this blog post by Google's advertising arm, DoubleClick - suggests that Google is primarily interested in people using the tool to create creative forms of online advertising within their sites.

Ad integration

To drive the point home, the post notes that Google Web Designer will be seamlessly integrated with DoubleClick Studio - an advertising production and workflow tool that streamlines rich media processes for creative agencies - and AdMob, Google's advertising solution for mobile platforms, which "greatly simplifying the process of building HTML5 creative that can be served through Google platforms".

As Google makes the vast majority of its revenue from ads, it's not surprising it's putting this spin on the new tool. But it sounds like Google Web Designer is likely to be a useful tool for general website and app building as well.

"Available in the coming months, Google Web Designer will empower creative professionals to create cutting-edge advertising as well as engaging web content like sites and applications," the statement reads. We can't wait to see it in action!

What features would you like to see in Google's new web design tool? Let us know in the comments below!