How a web design goes straight to hell

When they're not battling with web fonts or testing the user experience, web designers have to deal with possibly the biggest challenge facing creatives everywhere: clients from hell.

To give you an idea of the agony that nightmare clients give designers, artists and writer Matthew Inman (him of The Oatmeal fame) created this frankly too true to life comic.

This might be a vintage piece of internet hilarity, but if clients keep insisting that 'edgy' is a valid phrase that web designers can work with, then this comic is always going to have an audience. How many of the comic's horrible scenarios can you relate to?

