HTML5 and CSS experiments by Form Follows Function

Form Follows Function (FFF) is a beautifully designed showcase of HTML5 and CSS experiments by Korean developer Jongmin Kim who works as an interactive developer at Firstborn Multimedia in New York.

Kim explains the name of his site reflects his aim to always pursue a "minus design rather than plus designs" and keep in mind that form follows function. He says his style is minimal and uses the golden ratio as well as interesting typography. FFF was made "for fun" and took Kim three weeks to create including spending his holiday working on it.

"Although my wife didn’t enjoy it too much," he says. The hardest demo to achieve was 'Wiper Typography'. The design and interaction was already finished in my head, but I didn’t have any idea [about how] to make [the] actual JavaScript code. After two days, when I woke up in the morning, I suddenly got an idea about the code. I then made it in 30 minutes flat. For that reason, it’s my favourite of the projects,” he adds.

