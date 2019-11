We will now never forget what 450 means

There's plenty of weird and wonderful things online, which can serve as helpful resources and/or brilliant sources of web design inspiration. And HTTP Status Cats API is no exception. It's the work of developer Rogério Vicente who realised that this is, of course, the easiest way to remember what all the codes mean. The above image ensures that we will all know what 450 means, forever. Great work!

Here are some more of our favourite Status Cats:

405: Method definitely not allowed

400: Bad request

100: Continue

426: Upgrade required

Words: Tanya Combrinck

