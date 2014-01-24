Huge's creative director is speaking at our New York conference

One of America's leading designers, Ian Coyle will join a fantastic lineup at our New York event

Ian Coyle, creative director at Huge, was recently recognised by Fast Company as one of the 50 Most Influential Designers in America. So we're over the moon that he's agreed to join the already stellar lineup for our Generate New York event.

Organised by Creative Bloq in collaboration with net magazine, Generate takes place at New World Stages on 20 June. Other confirmed speakers include Ethan Marcotte, Karen McGrane, Cap Watkins, Jenn Lukas, Viktoria Harrison and Carl Smith. All in all, it's the perfect opportunity to learn from the best in web design, be inspired and meet great people.

Speaking about today's announcement, net magazine editor Oliver Lindberg said: "I'm really thrilled Ian will speaking at Generate because King Coyle is one of the most recognised, and respected design teams working today. He's a great designer, and isn't overexposed on the speaking circuit. I'm really looking forward to seeing him present."

Save $100 on your ticket by registering before 31 January 2014 for an Early Bird Ticket here. And we look forward to seeing you in June!