Interactive web doodles will mesmerize you

If you like browsing CodePen for inspiration you'll love this gallery of interactive creative coding experiments at Codedoodl.es. Each one is selected because it loads quickly, only requires a short attention span and is fun and satisfying to play with.

The doodles range from familiar geometric shapes and fractals to weird creatures you can control with your mouse and recursively grown plants.

We also think the site itself is wonderful with its pleasing hover effects and Swedish-inspired design style.

Here are some screen grabs from our visit:

Recursion Toy by Justin Windle

Nebulon by Mat Groves

Nodes by Taylor Baldwin

N-chaosphere by Pablo Cabana

Gallery interface

If you want to submit your own work for inclusion on codedoodl.es, head over here to read the guidelines.

[via It's Nice That]

