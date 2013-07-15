Jack Franklin on how to choose a JavaScript library

JavaScript guru Jack Franklin has revealed the subject of his talk at our Generate conference in September - the mindblowing number of JavaScript libraries and resources, and how to navigate the minefield of choosing the right one for you.

"There's been an explosion not only in tools for managing tasks such as minifying your code, but also in libraries to help structure and architect websites," Franklin, the author of Beginning jQuery, explains.

"We've got vast selection of frameworks like Backbone.js, Ember.js, AngularJS and more, which literally let you build your entire application in JavaScript.

"There's such a vast quantity and it's often overwhelming, so in my talk I'll hopefully be able to give a good overview of the development landscape we're in today and how to go about picking the best bits for the particular project in hand."

Top line-up

Franklin, who's also known for his blog, JavaScript Playground, and his Upfront Podcast, will be joined at the Grand Connaught Rooms in Covent Garden, London by 18 top-flight speakers including Mike Kus, Mark Boulton, Oliver Reichenstein and Stephen Hay.

