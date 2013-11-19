Celebrity chef's website is deliciously responsive

The vision of celebrated chef Raymond Blanc, Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons is a luxury hotel that offers one of Britain's greatest culinary experiences.

Nevado, the design team behind the responsive redesign with stunning photography and rich content, worked with in-house staff at parent company Orient-Express Hotels, the goal being to increase conversions and online revenue while reaching new markets.

"With more and more users browsing and booking holidays online, we had to ensure that users coming to Le Manoir's site had the same, great experience across all devices," explains Nevado operations director James Scully, adding that over 40 per cent of its traffic is from mobile devices.

"The responsive calendar was one of the most important, yet trickiest aspects," says Scully. "With over 25,000 visits per month to the calendar pages, it was extremely important to find a flexible solution. We managed to adapt the excellent plug-in Calendario, which provides the user with a fully functional calendar with an agenda format for mobile and small tablets and full monthly layout for desktop monitors."

