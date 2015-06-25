New tool helps create responsive emails easily

Getting email newsletters to display correctly across the ever-expanding plethora of device-client combinations has been a major headache for some time now, but fortunately tools to solve this problem are starting to pop up. Passport, a new email-building platform from Mailjet, is one such tool.

It's designed with user-friendliness in mind, so people without a design or technical background can put together emails using a drag and drop interface. There are lots of built-in customisable templates that you can tweak to suit your needs, or you can build your own from scratch and upload them. Perhaps one of the best features is the live HTML preview, which shows you your changes as you make them.

Passport is powered by ReactJS and hopefully will display your email designs correctly on iOS, Android and desktop, no matter what email client is in use.

Like this? Read these...