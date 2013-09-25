Responsive site highlights plight of the homeless

Centrepoint is a UK charity, working to support 16-25 year olds with housing, learning, health and life skills. Each year, on a cold and windy night in November, the charity hosts a Sleep Out event, in which hundreds of people bed down on the streets for the night to highlight the plight of young homeless people.

For Sleep Out 2013, Centrepoint asked interactive agency Specialmoves to design and build a responsive website to increase awareness and encourage registrations for their nine national Sleep Out events.

A rich experience

"We needed to create a site that gave potential attendees an insight into sleeping on a bed of cardboard over a cold November night, while highlighting the enjoyment and satisfaction of taking part in the event," explain the Specialmoves team. "It had to showcase the heritage of ‘Sleep Out’ while helping the sleepers make the important decision to sign-up and take part.

"We designed an image-rich fully responsive site that is quick to load and easy to navigate giving visitors a great experience across desktop, tablet and mobile."

