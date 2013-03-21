Multi-directional scrolling adds punch to portfolio site

Don't feel like scrolling? Click on a project and the site will do it for you!

Online portfolios are the best way to showcase your creative work - especially if your work is primarily digital-based. Digital designer Ian James Cox has created a website that packs a portfolio punch thanks to its multi-directional scrolling.

We're first presented with a rather lovely looking home page, that boasts some excellent illustration and a particularly nice sharpie-inspired font. As we begin to look through Cox's work, it's only then that the full multi-directional scrolling experience begins.

Specialising in graphic design, illustration, HTML5 and CSS3 as well as wireframing, Cox has made a portfolio that we certainly won't be forgetting any time soon.

How he built it

"I had the idea of creating a large sketchbook full of illustrations that you could explore, following a path with unlimited twists, turns, bends and even rotations," he tells us. "My friend Abid Din, who's a senior developer at AKQA London helped me put it together."

The site was built using the Canvas API and a jQuery plugin called ScrollPath by Joel Besada. There's a separate mobile version too.

