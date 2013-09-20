Topics

Star Wars opener recreated in CSS

Web designer Tim Pietrusky has recreated the famous opening scene from Star Wars - and has given you the markup to use too.

Star Wars in HTML and CSS

Click on the image to see the opening sequence...

Web designer Tim Pietrusky couldn't find a web version of the famous opening crawl sequence from 1977 sci-fi movie Star Wars - so he created his own version, using only HTML5, CSS and JavaScript.

His browser-based version of the much-loved movie title sequence is brilliantly executed, and it's a clear demonstration of how far we've come in the years since a plugin like Flash would have been needed to create such things. You can watch the animation here.

Even better, Pietrusky has made the code available on Codepen.io for you to use in your own projects, plus there's a fascinating breakdown of thinking behind the HTML, CSS and JavaScript here. And if you're seeking further inspiration, check out these stunning examples of CSS3 animation.

[via Gizmodo]

