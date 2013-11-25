Join The Hobbit in a journey through Middle Earth

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey was one of the best 3D movies of 2012 and with the release of The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug just around the corner, Google thought they'd do something a little bit special. Ever wanted to stroll through Dol Guldur, Rivendell, or the Trollshaw? Well, today's your lucky day!

Journey Through Middle Earth is Google's latest Chrome experiment and allows the user to travel through iconic spots in Middle Earth. You can select specific locations from a map of Middle-earth, which will then explain the location’s history.

You're able to explore the area in first-person view, with the website working in Chrome on laptops, smartphones, and tablets. Google have also said that they will be adding more locations in the coming weeks ahead of the release of the new movie.

Visit the Journey Through Middle Earth website.

What do you make of this chrome experiment? Let us know in the comments box below!